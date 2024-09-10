Pak court reverses order to remove serving army general from civilian post

Lahore, Sep 10 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Tuesday reversed the order to remove a serving general of the Pakistan Army from heading the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), a civilian post, in the country.

NADRA regulates government databases and statistically manages the sensitive registration database of all citizens of the country.

A Lahore High Court (LHC) two-member bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal and Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad set aside the single bench decision to throw out Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as the Chairman of Nadra because he was appointed in violation of the authority's rules.

The military-backed government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has posted a good number of retired generals on important seats after coming to power last February.

However, Lt.Gen Afsar was the first serving military officer appointed as Nadra head in October last year by the caretaker government and later confirmed by the Shehbaz administration for a three-year term till 2027.

On Tuesday, the bench admitted the federal government appeal filed through the attorney general arguing the single bench ignored facts and the laws in passing the decision.

"The federal government is competent to undertake rule-making exercise under the mandate of Section 44 of the Nadra Ordinance, 2000, which included the power to amend the rules," the attorney general said.

The court restored the army general to the civilian post after setting aside the single bench verdict.

LHC single bench headed by Justice Asim Hafeez on Friday observed: “I am afraid that illegality committed by way of an unauthorised appointment, one cannot hide the elephant in a mouse-hole." PTI MZ PY PY PY