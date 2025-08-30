Pak court sends Afghan national to two 10 years’ imprisonment

Lahore, Aug 30 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Saturday sentenced a man, who is holding Afghan citizenship, to 10 years' imprisonment each on two counts in an explosives recovery case.

“The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore handed down the sentence in light of the evidence presented by the prosecution,” a court official told PTI.

The prosecution alleged that accused Usman alias Abdur Rehman, who currently holds Afghanistan citizenship, was previously an Indian national and a spy, he said.

“A prosecutor told the court that the accused had entered Pakistan through the Chaman border and was arrested with possession of explosive material in 2024,” he said.

The prosecutor asked the court to award “maximum punishment” to the accused as ample evidence was available on the record.

Judge Irfan Haider announced the guilty verdict, handing the convict two separate sentences of 10 years each under different sections of the law.

The two sentences will run concurrently.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab had registered the case against the accused in 2024 after his arrest.