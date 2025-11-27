Pak court sentences 2 Balochistan Republican Army members to 31 years' imprisonment each

Lahore, Nov 27 (PTI) A Pakistani court has awarded 31 years of imprisonment each to two members of the banned Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) after around 3 kilograms of explosives and weapons were recovered from them in Punjab province, police said on Thursday.

The case against Sadar and Nabi Dada, residents of Rojhan, Balochistan, was conducted at the Anti-Terrorism Court, Sahiwal, which on Wednesday sentenced the two BRA activists to 31 years of imprisonment each.

After the trial, both convicts were shifted to the Sahiwal Central Prison.

The BRA activists were arrested during a raid in Pakpattan district, some 200 kms from Lahore in June last year, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said.

“Both terrorists were planning to bomb a building of law enforcers. Around 3,000 grams of explosive material, cables, an iron box, electronic devices, detonators, weapons and cash were recovered from them,” the CTD said.

An armed militant group from Balochistan province, the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) was banned by the Pakistan government in September 2010.

Brahumdagh Bugti was the head of BRA, until its merger with United Baloch Army (UBA) in 2022 to form the Baloch Nationalist Army.

BRA and UBA announced their dissolution following the establishment of BNA.