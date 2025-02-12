Pak court sentences ISIS terrorist to 31 years imprisonment

Lahore, Feb 12 (PTI) A Pakistani court has awarded a 31-year imprisonment to an ISIS terrorist who was arrested last year over his involvement in a terror incident.

“The Anti-Terrorism Court (Sahiwal) handed down 31 years jail term to banned ISIS terrorist Usman Saeed. He was arrested in 2024 in Sahiwal, some 200 kilometres from Lahore during an intelligence-based operation.

“The court convicted him in the light of evidence of his involvement in a terror incident presented by the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police,” an official said on Wednesday.

The CTD had recovered explosive material, dry batteries, electronic devices and circuits, detonators and banned literature from his possession.

Saeed is a resident of Jhang district, some 270 kilometres from Lahore. The CTD said the convict was wanted in a terror incident besides he was planning to commit a sectarian attack in Jhang.

The CTD arrests a large number of militants belonging to ISIS and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) every month.