Pak court to hear on March 11 appeal by Imran Khan, his wife in corruption case

Islamabad, Feb 26 (PTI) A Pakistan high court on Thursday fixed March 11 for the hearing of appeals by incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for the suspension of their sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case of corruption.

The former first couple was convicted in January 17, 2025 in the case when Khan was sentenced for 14 years and Bushra for seven years in prison.

Earlier, the couple were indicted on February 27, 2024. The couple had launched an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after conviction but the case was not fixed for hearing, prompting further pleas for early hearing.

A two-member panel of Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard miscellaneous applications seeking an early hearing of the sentence suspension pleas.

Barrister Salman Safdar appeared before the court on behalf of Khan who informed the court about ailment of the former prime minister’s right eye, while arguing that the applications for suspension of sentence had remained pending for nearly a year.

He also pointed out that Bushra’s petition had similarly been pending for a year.

The court accepted a plea for an early hearing and directed that the sentence suspension petitions of Khan and Bushra should be fixed for hearing on March 11.

Khan and his wife were sentenced for causing a loss of PKRs 50 billion to the national exchequer in the Al-Qadir Trust case when they provided relief to a property tycoon in return of getting land for Al-Qadir Trust.