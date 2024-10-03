Pak court's registrar office denies NGO's request to hand over judicial records related to Bhagat Singh

Lahore, Oct 3 (PTI) A Pakistani court's registrar office on Thursday denied a request by a non-profit foundation seeking the judicial records related to the independence war hero Bhagat Singh and his two associates Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi filed an application with the registrar office of Lahore High Court requesting the judicial records of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev from the three-member special tribunal of the LHC dated October 7, 1930.

The LHC registrar's office refused to entertain the request, saying it can't provide the records to the foundation.

"LHC Deputy Registrar Tahir Hussain said unless the LHC orders to provide the judicial record of Bhagat Singh and others to the foundation, his office can't do it on its own," Qureshi said, adding that the refusal of the registrar's office to provide the judicial record is a grave injustice.

He said he would file a petition in the LHC in this regard.

Bhagat Singh fought for the independence of the sub-continent. Singh was hanged at the age of 23 by British rulers on March 23, 1931, along with his comrades Rajguru and Sukhdev following their trial on charges of hatching a conspiracy against the British regime.

His courage and spirit of sacrifice in the face of likely death and his idealism made him one of the most popular icons of the freedom movement. PTI MZ ZH ZH