Pak Crypto Council can play crucial role in shaping future in digital assets, says finance minister

Islamabad, Mar 22 (PTI) Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the Pakistan Crypto Council would play a crucial role in shaping the country’s future in digital assets and blockchain technology.

The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) would act as a central platform, bringing together regulators and industry stakeholders to develop a responsible and forward-looking regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, Aurangzeb said while speaking at the council’s inaugural meeting here on Friday.

According to The Express Tribune, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a transparent and future-ready financial ecosystem that attracts investment, empowers youth, and positions Pakistan as a leader in emerging technologies.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on carefully navigating Pakistan’s approach to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, ensuring economic stability while maximising the potential of digital assets.

Earlier this month, the federal government officially launched the PCC to regulate and integrate blockchain technology and digital assets into the country’s financial system, according to a statement from the Finance Division.

The PCC is a government-backed initiative designed to regulate, promote, and incorporate blockchain and cryptocurrency innovations into Pakistan’s economic framework. PTI SH NPK NPK