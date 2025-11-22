Islamabad: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has offered condolences to the Indian pilot who died in a crash during Dubai Air Show, saying rivalry with the neighbouring country belongs “to the skies only.”

A Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a ball of fire on Friday during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show killing the lone pilot, Wg Cdr Namansh Syal.

“Pakistan Strategic Forum on the behalf of the whole nation offers sincere deep condolences to the Indian Air Force & to the family of the pilot of the Indian Air Force HAL LCA Tejas that crashed today at the Dubai Air Show 2025,” Asif said in an overnight message on X.

Pakistan Strategic Forum is an agency of defence analysts from Pakistan and allied nations' committees to provide tactical and military insights, according to the forum's description on its X account.

The minister sharing Forum's message noted that “Unfortunately the IAF pilot wasn't able to eject & hasn't survived the crash.” The minister further clarified that rivalry with India's air force was limited to skies.

“Our rivalry belongs to the skies ONLY, & as per the teachings of Quran & Sunnah we do not celebrate any unfortunate incident,” he said, and ended the post with, “Over to the skies & beyond, RIP BRAVE HEART.” Asif's message comes amid the strained ties after the conflict in May this year.

The Pakistan Strategic Forum too in its X post offered condolences.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of Wg Cdr Namansh Syal in today's Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. An aviator's passing is a loss to the entire aerospace community, beyond borders and beyond rivalry.”

“Our rivalry belongs only to the skies not at air shows where we stand together on common ground, united by passion for flight and respect for those who dare to push the limits,” it added. “Our prayers are with his family and his squadron in this difficult hour.”