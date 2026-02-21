Pak defence minister says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM's job 'at risk'

Islamabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that the recently announced 'Release Imran Khan Force' by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was unconstitutional and illegal, speculating that the PTI leader's job “was at risk.” Asif's remarks come days after Afridi announced the Force to work towards the release of former prime minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, imprisoned since August 2023.

“I think his job is at risk and through the release-force like statements, he wants to strengthen his position,” Asif told Samaa News channel on Friday.

Asif also spoke with Geo News on Friday where he said: “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister announced the release-force to save his job. Except for the federal government, no one has the right to create any force.” The defence minister clarified that there had never been any discussion about moving the PTI founder abroad or to Bani Gala, Khan's residence in Islamabad suburbs.

“Perhaps, approaches were made regarding facilities,” Asif said, adding, “Some try to keep their shop open through such talk.” Earlier on February 18, after lawmakers from the PTI and the multi-party opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aiyeen Pakistan (TTAP) called off their days-long sit-in at Parliament House in Islamabad, Chief Minister Afridi announced to form the 'Release Imran Khan Force.' Addressing a press conference outside the Supreme Court, Afridi said that he had been assigned the responsibility of leading a “street movement” by the incarcerated PTI founder.

He alleged that court orders were being “thrown into the dustbin” and claimed that the PTI founding chairman is still being denied access to his personal doctors, according to the Geo News report.

However, Afridi's statement went unnoticed until the defence minister commented on it.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August 5, 2023, facing multiple corruption cases. He was convicted and sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment in a corruption case, while over a dozen cases are at different stages in the courts.

The TTAP on February 18 ended its sit-in over concerns about Khan's health that it had launched on February 13 at two locations in Islamabad, including the premises of parliament and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House building.