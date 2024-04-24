Pak doctors advise 'gastroenterology review' to Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi

Islamabad, Apr 24 (PTI) A three-member medical team from a top institute has advised incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to get a "gastroenterology review" done to assess any underlying medical conditions related to her health issues, according to a media report.

The advice from the doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) came following their visit to the former first lady's home for a medical examination after she complained of acidity and chest pain, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Bushra Bibi's medical check-up was conducted by the doctors at her Bani Gala residence. The residence has been converted into a sub-jail for the former prime minister's wife.

Bushra Bibi, convicted in two different cases, is being held at the Bani Gala home since the couple was sentenced in the ‘un-Islamic nikah’ case in February.

Dr Bushra Liaquat, Dr Hira and Dr Sidra — a cardiologist — examined Khan's spouse, suggesting she make changes in her diet and lifestyle, the report quoted sources as saying.

The team of doctors, the sources said, visited Bani Gala Monday night at 11 pm to examine Khan's wife following her health concerns.

They also advised her “gastroenterology review.” The team remained at Bani Gala for at least 75 minutes to conduct the medical examination.

Last week, a comprehensive medical evaluation of Bushra Bibi was performed under the observation of Khan's family physician, while the doctors at a private hospital declared Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, to be in good health.

The former first lady stayed at a private hospital in Islamabad for six hours for diagnostic tests, including endoscopy, but refused to undergo a blood test and did not provide a blood sample, sources told Geo News.

The hospital sources stated that Bushra Bibi also underwent, ultrasound, echo, and ECG tests, while during the check-up, Khan's physician, Dr Asim Yousuf, was also present.

The doctors, according to the sources, cleared all the medical reports of the former first lady. The hospital sources said that Khan's wife only had a minor gastric issue.

On April 20, a Pakistan court accepted requests for a medical examination of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and also directed an endoscopy for the former first lady at a private hospital within two days.

Khan, 71, has been lodged at Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi after conviction in multiple cases.

During a court hearing, Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, claimed that Bushra Bibi, 49, was given food mixed with toilet cleaner.

Khan said Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Yousaf had recommended Bushra Bibi’s tests at the Shifa International Hospital but the jail administration was adamant on conducting the test at the PIMS here. PTI AMS AKJ AMS