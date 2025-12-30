Pak Dy PM calls Saudi FM amid tensions between Saudi Arabia, UAE

Islamabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday called Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss “current regional situation” after tension erupted between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen.

The contact was established after the Saudi-led coalition struck what it described as foreign military support to southern separatists at Yemen’s Mukalla port. Apparently, the target was a consignment sent by the UAE.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Dar expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between Islamabad and Riyadh during the exchange, while the Saudi Foreign Minister “reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening and enhancing bilateral ties”.

“Both leaders exchanged views on the current regional situation and recent developments,” it said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a joint defence agreement this year to support each other in case of an attack by a third country. Last Saturday, Pakistan expressed its full support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in Yemen.

Pakistan also has close ties with the UAE, and President Mohamed bin Zayed on Friday paid his maiden official visit to Pakistan, where he met the top leadership and discussed bilateral ties.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the UAE president at Sheikh Zayed Palace in Punjab province's Rahim Yar Khan town, where he is staying on a private visit.

According to a statement, Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Dar, Information Minister Ata Tarar, special assistant Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials.

“During their warm and cordial meeting, the two leaders carried forward discussions from their recent meeting in Islamabad on 26 December, 2025, when His Highness paid his first official visit to Pakistan as President of UAE,” it said.

However, there was no mention of Yemen in the statement issued by Pakistan.

However, there was no mention of Yemen in the statement issued by Pakistan.

Instead, it stated that the prime minister in the meeting reiterated his firm resolve to elevate the longstanding, brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE into a strategic, mutually beneficial, economic partnership.