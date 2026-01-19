Pak Dy PM Dar holds talks with Saudi, Egyptian foreign ministers

Islamabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday held separate telephonic talks with the Saudi and Egyptian foreign ministers to discuss regional and bilateral matters.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), Dar spoke with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and “discussed regional developments and avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation”.

Both leaders looked forward to continuing their discussions on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the FO said.

Dar also spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty on “recent regional developments and ongoing bilateral and multilateral issues”.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation. They also agreed to meet on the sidelines of the WEF.

The contacts were made a day after Pakistan formally confirmed that US President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the Board of Peace on Gaza.

Separately, the UK High Commissioner in Islamabad, Jane Marriott, met Dar, according to the FO.

“The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations, with both sides appreciating frequent exchanges between Pakistan and the UK,” it said.

FO added that regional issues and current international developments were also discussed.