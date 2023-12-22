Pak election body directed to remove PTI's reservations on level playing field in elections

Islamabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday instructed the election commission to address the concerns of jailed former premier Imran Khan's party about the lack of a level playing field in the upcoming February 8 general elections.

Advertisment

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali issued orders on a petition filed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The court summoned Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials. After hearing the arguments, the court asked the PTI to submit its complaint to the top polls body at 3 pm on Friday.

It also directed the attorney general to facilitate the two sides to address the issue.

Advertisment

“The party’s concerns about not having a level playing field seem valid,” Justice Minallah remarked during the hearing. He also stated that the conduct of the ECP showed that “there is no level playing field.” The judge also asked the ECP to examine thoroughly and address all concerns raised by the PTI.

Khan’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, said Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) orders were still being issued against their leaders despite the issuance of the election schedule, Geo News reported.

He said that the PTI candidates were not being provided with the nomination papers and were not allowed to submit them.

Advertisment

Justice Masood said an order would be issued to the electoral authority to redress all the complaints after reviewing them, the report said.

The party has alleged that its top leadership was in jail and its candidates were being harassed, making it difficult for candidates to file their nomination papers for the elections being held on February 8, 2024.

On Thursday, PTI chief Gohar Khan filed a petition stating that the party should be allowed to contest elections without any discrimination.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered that all political parties should have a level playing field after the PTI party claimed that its candidates were allegedly denied nomination papers by the 'state agencies.' The court also ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure "complete freedom of speech" to all political leaders in the media.

Hearing a petition of Khan against the ban on his name and speeches on TV channels, Justice Mirza directed the PEMRA to "ensure a level playing field for all political parties in broadcasting their content and speeches." PTI founder and former prime minister Khan, 71, served as prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022. He was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022. PTI SH GRS AKJ GRS GRS