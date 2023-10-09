Pak ex-PM Imran, Qureshi to be indicted in cipher case on October 17

Islamabad/Lahore, Oct 9 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be indicted in the cipher case on October 17, a special court here announced as hearing in the case officially began on Monday.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing at the high-security Adiala jail. Both Khan and Qureshi were present and they were provided with the copies of the charge sheet.

Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Khan's counsel Salman Safdar and Qureshi’s daughter and son were also present at the hearing at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan, 71, was arrested in August after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country’s embassy in Washington in March last year.

During Monday's hearing, copies of the charge sheet were distributed among the lawyers of Khan and former foreign minister Qureshi.

The PTI chief's lawyers also met him briefly in the prison van.

Prosecutor Naqvi informed the court that all the necessary copies had been provided to the court.

After hearing the arguments by the lawyers, the court decided that both leaders would be indicted during the next hearing on October 17, which would mark the official start of the trial.

Khan had already challenged in the Islamabad High Court the trial inside the Adiala jail where he was shifted on September 26 from the Attock jail.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had claimed that Khan was guilty of breaching the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and deserved to be punished as per the law.

The charge sheet submitted by the FIA to a special court also accused Khan's key ally Qureshi of facilitating the former prime minister.

The cipher case concerns a diplomatic cable, which reportedly went missing from Khan's possession. Khan had repeatedly said before and after the no-confidence motion against him last year that the cipher pointed to a conspiracy to remove him from the prime minister’s office.

Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022. He was incarcerated on August 5 this year, after an Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was lodged in the Attock District Jail to serve his prison term.

Later, his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court, but then he was arrested in the cipher case and remained in the Attock jail on judicial remand.

PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi, the foreign minister in the Khan-led government, is also implicated in the case. In the last hearing of the case on September 26, their judicial remand was extended till October 10.

The FIA on September 30 submitted a charge sheet in the Special Court established under the Official Secrets Act, declaring Khan and Qureshi as the principal accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Khan’s lawyer in a chat with journalists outside the Adiala jail protested against what he called the “inhumane treatment” meted out to the former premier who wanted facilities as per the jail laws.

Safdar said that Khan in protest refused to accept or sign the copies of the cipher case and the lawyer announced to challenge the one-sided order of distributing copies of the charge sheet.

He also said that Khan was having high blood pressure due to the injustices.

Later, special court judge Zulqarnain made a surprise visit to the jail rooms where Khan and Qureshi have been kept and said that “60-70-feet-space” would be made to let Khan walk.

"A bathroom is also connected with the cell. There is a clean environment,” the judge said.

He also said that the duo would be indicted on October 17 but the process can be delayed in case the IHC issued some order to stop the indictment.