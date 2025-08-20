Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sept 23, but cricket on

Lahore: Pakistan authorities on Wednesday extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft till September 23, even as India plays Pakistan twice at Asia Cup 2025.

The Pakistan Airports Authority has issued a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) announcing the one-month extension of the restriction on Indian aircraft in Pakistan's airspace.

"All aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace. The ban also remains in place for military and civilian aircraft that are Indian-owned or leased," the authority said.

The ban was initially imposed on April 23 for one month in the wake of tension between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The move barred Indian carriers and aircraft from flying over Pakistani territory. Days later, on April 30, India responded with a reciprocal airspace closure for Pakistani aircraft and airlines.

The tit-for-tat restrictions were first extended on May 23.

The two marquee India versus Pakistan games will be held in Dubai during the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to start in the UAE from September 9.

India and Pakistan will square off on September 14 in Dubai and one more time, potentially on September 21, at the same venue. The final on September 29 will also be held in Dubai. The tournament will be held in T20I format, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.