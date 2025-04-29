Pak family in New Delhi for life-saving procedure of two minor boys returns after 'Leave India' order

Karachi, Apr 29 (PTI) A Pakistani family visiting New Delhi for a life-saving procedure for two minor boys returned to Hyderabad city in Sindh after the government issued a 'Leave India' notice following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Shahid Ali, the father of Talha, 9, and Taha, 7, said on Tuesday that his sons, who needed the procedure as soon as possible, accompanied him to New Delhi in March following a long process of communicating with the specialist, multiple tests, and getting medical visas.

“Unfortunately, after the Pahalgam incident, the situation changed, and we just didn’t have time for our appeals to be heard properly,” he said.

“We spent a lot of money, but that is not the issue. What is heartbreaking is that the procedure could not be completed despite the best efforts of the medical staff in Delhi.” He appealed to the Pakistani government to arrange for the life-saving procedure for his two sons in some other country.

On Monday, another Pakistani youngster, Ayan, returned from New Delhi with his family after he also failed to get a medical procedure and treatment done for a one-year-old ailment.

The lower half of Ayan's body was paralysed after he was shot by police following a miscommunication.

The Indian government, after the Pahalgam attack, ordered all Pakistanis visiting India under different visa categories, including visits and medical treatment, to leave the country by April 28 or face imprisonment.

According to reports, a total of 610 Pakistanis returned from India in the last three days, while about 850 Indian nationals left Pakistan.