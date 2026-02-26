Pak FO rejects India’s statement condemning airstrikes on Afghanistan

Islamabad (PTI): The Foreign Office on Thursday rejected India's remarks condemning airstrikes by the Pakistani military in Afghanistan that resulted in civilian casualties.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday described the strikes as another attempt by Pakistan to "externalise its internal failures", and reiterated India's support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

"India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan," Jaiswal said.

Addressing his weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that the airstrikes were carried out to target at least seven militant hideouts in Afghanistan in retaliation for the recent rebel attacks in the country.

“We completely reject India's statement,” he said.

He alleged that India was “involved in supporting terrorist activities against Pakistan”. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claims.

He said that India made statements after the terror attacks in Balochistan. “These statements provide additional evidence, circumstantial evidence, of India's complicity in promoting terrorism in Pakistan,” he alleged.

In response to a question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan’s strikes in neighbouring Afghanistan were carried out to ensure the “safety of Pakistani citizens” and to prevent “imminent terrorist attacks”.

He said that Pakistan's military will respond swiftly and strongly in exercise of the right to self-defence to any attack by the Afghan side.

He said Pakistan was not currently involved in any structured dialogue with the Afghan Taliban.