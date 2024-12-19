Pak forces killed 30 terror financiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2024

Peshawar, Dec 19 (PTI) Thirty key facilitators of networks providing financial support to banned militant organisations Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and ISIS were killed by security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2024, according to an official report on Thursday.

In the report, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the restive province said during operations in 18 districts this year, it registered 186 cases against individuals accused of financing terrorism.

It also identified 514 suspects, of which 199 were arrested. However, 285 suspects remain at large, according to the report.

It said that 30 terror financiers have been killed in the province this year. In Peshawar, the highest number of 77 cases related to terrorism financing were registered, involving 237 suspects. Of these, 80 were arrested, eight were killed, and 145 are still on the run.

In the Khyber and Mardan districts, 14 and three terror financiers were killed in the year, respectively. In Khyber, 76 terror-financing cases were registered, while four were registered in Mardan.

In Mohmand, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Shangla, and Tank districts, five people were killed by the CTD for terror financing, according to the report.

According to senior CTD officials, continuous operations are being conducted against terrorists and their financial or other facilitators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The officials said they remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country. PTI AYZ GRS GRS