Pak forces killed 504 terrorists in last five months: Report

Peshawar, Jun 2 (PTI) Pakistani authorities have neutralised a total of 504 terrorists in the last five months in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, according to a report issued by the security agencies.

The report, which is a compilation of inputs from country's forces on the operations against the militants, said that the terrorists killed in the last five months includes important commanders of the banned outfits TTP and Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

"The Security forces in their hot pursuit against terrorism, mowed down 504 terrorists in first five months of 2024 (January-May) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan Provinces. Important commanders of the banned outfit TTP and Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group were also killed," said the report.

According to the report, over 158 militants have been arrested for allegedly being involved in money extortion, target killings, kidnapping for ransom and provision of financial assistance to the militants in the same period.

The militants carried out 398 attacks against security forces in which 240 innocent civilians lost their lives and 200 security personnel embraced martyrdom while fighting in the line of duty, said the report.

The security forces and police conducted joint 479 intelligence-based operations.

Giving break up of the militants killed in operations, it said 107 militants killed in January, 75 in February, 78 in March, 130 in April and 132 in May.

It said that 253 militants in KPK and 251 in Baluchistan provinces were eliminated in operations.

"Southern districts of the KPK remained hot bed of militancy in last 5 months with North Waziristan tribal district on top of the list where 97 militants sent to hell followed by Dera Ismail Khan (DI KHAN) where 48 militants assassinated in operations," said the report. PTI AYZ RUP RUP