Pak forces neutralise 11 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: Official

Peshawar, Apr 22 (PTI) At least 11 terrorists were killed by the Pakistani forces in two separate operations in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, according to an official statement.

In the first operation, a total of 10 terrorists were neutralised by the security forces carried on in the province's Dera Ismail Khan sanctuaries after receiving intelligence input, according to the statement issued by the Pakistan Army's media wing ISPR.

"During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, 10 terrorists were successfully neutralised," said the statement.

It also added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as innocent civilians.

"Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them," it added.

In another operation, the security forces gunned down a terrorist in the province's North Waziristan, the statement said.

People of the area appreciated the operations of the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Last week, the security forces killed seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghan border in the general area of Spinkai, Ghulam Khan, North Waziristan district.

"Movement of a group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in the general area Spinkai, Ghulam Khan, North Waziristan district," the ISPR said.

Such operations against the Army often target the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.

The TTP are a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 and the Taliban takeover in neighbouring Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“The security forces of Pakistan are committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said. PTI AYZ RUP RUP