Pak Foreign Minister Dar briefs Afghan counterpart on tensions with India

Islamabad, May 6 (PTI) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday briefed his Afghan counterpart on rising tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Dar held a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

During the talks, Dar told Muttaqi about the alleged recent “provocation and illegal and unilateral measures by India against Pakistan”, according to the statement.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have heightened since the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed, mostly tourists.

After the attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

During the meeting, Dar reiterated Pakistan's "commitment to peace" and safeguarding its sovereignty.

The Afghan foreign minister appreciated Pakistan's "proactive" steps to ease trade and facilitate travel. The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level contacts to foster long-term cooperation for promoting peace and security in the region and beyond.

They also expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress made by the two sides in bilateral relations since Dar's visit to Afghanistan on April 19, 2025, with a focus on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and reactivating political consultative mechanisms.

Muttaqi also extended an invitation to the Dar to visit Afghanistan again.