Pak Foreign Minister Dar condemns 'unwarranted attacks' on Iran

Islamabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday condemned the "unwarranted attacks" on Iran by Israel and the US, demanding an immediate cessation of the conflict.

Dar said this while talking over the phone to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi who called the Pakistani leader after his country was attacked.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, Dar and Araghchi reviewed the evolving situation in Iran and the wider region.

It said that Dar “strongly condemned the unwarranted attacks against Iran and called for an immediate halt to escalation through urgent resumption of diplomacy to achieve a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the crisis”.

Separately, the Pakistan Embassy in Iran issued an advisory, urging Pakistani nationals to avoid all non-mandatory travel to Iran for their safety and security.

It asked the Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran to exercise caution, remain vigilant, minimise non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani missions.