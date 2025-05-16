Pak Foreign Minister Dar uses 'fake' news report attributed to British daily to praise PAF

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar used a "fake" news report attributed to a UK-based daily to praise his country's Air Force in the Senate.

Citing the viral "fake news", Dar told lawmakers that 'The Daily Telegraph' reported that "Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed king of the skies." However, his claim was fact-checked by the Dawn newspaper, which termed the viral news report as "fake".

"Posts from multiple users across social media have been circulating a photo since May 10, 2025, allegedly showing the front page of UK-based The Daily Telegraph newspaper declaring the Pakistan Air Force the “King of the Skies” amid the recent escalation with India. However, there was no such article published and the screenshot is a fake," the newspaper said.

It said one Barrister Khadija Siddiqi on May 10 posted a photo of the fake news attributed to the British daily, featuring a news story accompanied by a headline that read: “Pakistan Air Force: The Undisputed King of the Skies”.

The post was viewed by over 66,000 people.

The image was also shared on Facebook by Ikhtiar Wali Khan, the prime minister’s coordinator on information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on May 11.