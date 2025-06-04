Pak foreign minister says chances of revival of conflict with India 'remote'

Islamabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the chance of revival of an armed conflict between Pakistan and India is remote but warned of a befitting response in case of any such development.

Dar's comment came while responding to a question during his press conference giving details of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and to thank the respective leadership for support during conflict with India.

When asked about a possible new round of fighting, Dar said that he could not predict the future but the chances of any such possibility are slim.

“The ceasefire is holding and all steps regarding withdrawal of troops have been implemented by the two sides in letter and spirit. So there is no chance (of new war) in my opinion,” he said. “However, we will give a befitting reply if India resorts to armed conflict.” He said Pakistan was ready for dialogue with India, but not desperate for it, adding that Pakistan seeks a composite dialogue that includes terrorism as well as other issues, including Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

He also claimed the IWT cannot be suspended.

The minister reiterated the offer for a neutral probe into the Pahalgam incident, which led to the recent escalation between Pakistan and India.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, claimed while Pakistan's kinetic action has been appreciated, its diplomatic efforts have also earned international recognition.

The minister also appreciated the role played by the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Iran and other countries during the conflict and bringing peace.

Dar announced that Prime Minister Sharif was set to visit Saudi Arabia during the next 24 hours to thank its leadership for its positive role during hostilities with India.

Speaking about Sharif's recent four-nation tour, Dar said the Prime Minister undertook a visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan to express Pakistan's gratitude for the solidarity expressed by these countries during the conflict with India.

He also praised the diplomatic outreach led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which, he said, “has garnered international acclaim for its clarity.” PTI SH NPK NPK