Pak former PM Nawaz Sharif submits medical reports to Lahore court for protective bail

Lahore, Oct 6 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who has been living in the United Kingdom for the last four years in self-imposed exile on Friday submitted his medical reports to a top court here in anticipation of seeking protective bail ahead of his scheduled return to the country on October 21.

The PML-N supreme leader had left for London in November 2019 on ‘medical grounds’ after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week bail.

He had been serving a seven-year jail term at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case before securing bail for his treatment abroad.

The PML-N says Nawaz, 73, will manage to secure protective bail ahead of his scheduled arrival and he will surrender to court in the Al Azizia corruption case after addressing the nation at a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, on October 21.

Nawaz's medical report was submitted to the Lahore High Court by his counsel Advocate Amjad Pervez.

The report says Nawaz has "some residual anginal symptoms which require frequent follow-up investigations in London and Pakistan.

The report has been signed by Professor Carlo Di Mario, a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals.

Mario said: “We first tried medical treatment, strengthening his antianginal therapy. His persistent anginal symptoms and restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 epidemic precluded a safe return of Nawaz to Pakistan." PML-N president and former premier Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that all preparations have been finalised to welcome his elder brother back to Lahore on October 21.

He said Nawaz would return and steer the country out of the economic crisis. He said Nawaz will be PML-N's candidate for the slot of prime minister.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the end of January 2024 for holding of general elections.