Pak forms new body to exclusively tackle rising cybercrimes: Officials

Islamabad, May 3 (PTI) The Pakistan government has set up a new body to exclusively tackle the rising number of cybercrimes in the country, officials said.

Advertisment

The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) was formed under Section 51 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and would take over the functions of the now-defunct Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to the officials, all existing personnel, assets, liabilities, rights, obligations, privileges, inquiries and investigations related to the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing would now stand transferred to the NCCIA.

But the existing personnel of the Cybercrime Wing would continue to perform their duties for another year until the appointment of staff in the NCCIA.

Advertisment

The NCCIA will be headed by a director-general, chosen by the federal government to serve a two-year term.

It pointed out that the candidate would have to have “not less than 15 years of experience” in the fields of computer science, digital forensics, cyber technology, law, public administration, information technology, telecommunication or related fields to enable him to deal with offences under the PECA Act.

The notification said the NCCIA chief would exercise the powers of an inspector general of police while the agency’s affairs related to the federal government’s business would be allocated to the Interior Division.

Advertisment

It added that the NCCIA would also be the designated agency in respect of international cooperation.

Earlier, the caretaker government had approved the NCCIA in December to take over cybercrime investigations from the FIA.

According to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the new body was needed to eradicate online crimes. PTI SH RUP RUP