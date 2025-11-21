Pak govt approves deployment of army during by-elections on Nov 23

Islamabad, Nov 21 (PTI) The Pakistan government on Friday approved the deployment of the army to ensure peace during by-elections scheduled to be held on November 23.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the chief body responsible for holding elections, had asked the government to deploy the army in support of the civil administration on the day of by-elections The by-elections will be held on six National Assembly seats and seven provincial seats on November 23.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Interior approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces for the by-elections.

It stated that the civil armed forces will be deployed as second-tier responders, with the status of standby/quick reaction force mode only, while the Pakistan Army will be deployed as the “third-tier responders (in-situ Quick Reaction Force Mode)”.

The Interior Ministry stated that the deployment of the armed forces aimed to support the ECP in ensuring the “peaceful conduct of the by-elections”.

The ministry said that the troops have been “empowered by (the) Federal Government to exercise the powers under Section 4 and 5 of (the) Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 for the duration of employment”.

Separately, the ECP notified a multi-tier deployment of the Pakistan Army, civil armed forces, and local police for the by-elections and said that the powers given to law enforcing bodies will enable the officials to take action in case of any violation, emergency situation or criminal act.

According to the notification, the forces will remain deployed from November 22 to 24, with the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces in standby/response mode.