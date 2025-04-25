Pak govt briefs foreign diplomats for 2nd consecutive day on tensions with India

Islamabad, Apr 25 (PTI) For the second consecutive day on Friday, Pakistan briefed Islamabad-based foreign diplomats on the rising tension with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

“As part of ongoing diplomatic engagement, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed Heads of Mission and diplomats based in Islamabad on the latest developments following the Pahalgam attack" in Jammu & Kashmir, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Baloch shared the key takeaways from the National Security Committee meeting, "categorically rejecting India’s allegations linking Pakistan to the attack", it said.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baloch also cautioned against India’s escalatory actions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to any aggressive moves.

In New Delhi, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday decided, among other things, to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and any such visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled, it was announced.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27 and added that the medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

Mirroring India's steps, Islamabad on Thursday closed the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave.

“All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30,” Pakistan said.

Earlier on Thursday, Baloch briefed a group of Islamabad-based Heads of Mission and diplomats on the evolving situation following the Pahalgam attack.

She condemned what she described as an "Indian misinformation campaign against Pakistan", stating that such tactics would obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region.

The Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan has always rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. PTI SH SCY