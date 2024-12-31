Pak govt, Imran Khan's PTI to meet to resolve political differences

Islamabad, Dec 31 (PTI) The Pakistan government and opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiators are scheduled to meet for a crucial in-camera meeting to resolve sticky political differences, a report said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The meeting on Thursday has been called by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who has been facilitating the talks between the two sides.

The Express Tribune reported the meeting will take place at Parliament House at 11 a.m. and is expected to build on the discussions that began on December 23.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan founded PTI, following internal consultations, is set to present two key demands in writing during the upcoming session.

Advertisment

These demands include the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violent events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI workers in Islamabad, as well as the release of all political prisoners, including 72-year-old Khan.

Former National Assembly Speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser reiterated these demands and said the party was firm on the need for a commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents. He also stressed the need for Khan's release.

The first round of talks on December 23 was described as positive, with both sides agreeing to continue the dialogue.

Advertisment

Representing the PTI in the previous meeting were Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

Both SIC and MWM are the key allies of Khan.

The government’s side will be represented by a nine-member committee, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PM’s political aide Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Pakistan Peoples' Party's Raja Parvez Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aleem Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Balochistan Awami Party’s Sardar Khalid Magsi, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Advertisment

Sadiq praised the leadership of both the government and opposition for creating a constructive environment and expressed hope that these efforts would lead to greater political stability and a resolution of Pakistan’s challenges.

The January 2 meeting is seen as a crucial step towards resolving the ongoing political polarisation and fostering cooperation between the government and PTI. PTI SH PY PY PY