Pak govt must respect 'right to protest', ensure Imran Khan's 'fair' trial: Amnesty International

Lahore, Aug 8 (PTI) Amnesty International on Friday said the Pakistani authorities must respect the right to protest and should ensure that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his party members are provided the opportunity to "challenge the lawfulness of their detention" through a public and fair hearing before an "impartial court".

The remarks by the UK-based human rights NGO come a day after Khan on Thursday gave a countrywide protest call on Independence Day, August 14, which the Shehbaz Sharif-led government described as anti-Pakistan.

"The Pakistani authorities must end military trials of civilians in the country as they are incompatible with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law," the Amensty said in a statement.

It said this week marked two years since Khan has been under detention following his arrest on August 5, 2023. His family members have raised concerns regarding treatment by prison authorities, particularly arbitrarily denying access to legal counsel and certain family members.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters and leaders have been similarly targeted, the statement said.

"Amnesty International calls on the Pakistani authorities to respect the right to protest and facilitate peaceful assembly.

"They must also ensure that Imran Khan and PTI party members and supporters are afforded the right to due (legal) process and provided the opportunity to challenge the lawfulness of their detention through a public and fair hearing before a competent, independent, and impartial court," the statement said.

It said over a hundred members, including senior PTI leaders, were convicted last week by anti-terrorism courts in connection with the May 9, 2023, protests. Previously, 85 civilians were tried and convicted by military courts for the protests.

These trials by anti-terrorism and military courts, the Amnesty said, "raise serious concerns regarding the right to due process".

Severe restrictions have been placed on PTI members and supporters, particularly in relation to exercising their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association. After countrywide protests this week, dozens of PTI supporters and party members were unlawfully arrested, and many remain detained, it said.

On August 5, over 1,000 PTI supporters were arrested from different parts of the country for participating in the "Free Imran Khan Movement".