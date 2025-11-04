Pak govt plans new constitutional amendment

Islamabad, Nov 4 (PTI) The Pakistan government on Tuesday said it will introduce a new constitutional amendment, sparking fear that it may curtail the powers of the provinces. The confirmation came from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar after speculation regarding the tweaks in the Constitution following a tweet by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the government approached him for support for the 27th amendment.

Dar, speaking in the Senate, the upper house, said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment will be tabled soon in Parliament.

“Of course, the government is bringing it and will bring it … the 27th Amendment will arrive … and is about to arrive. We will try that it be tabled in accordance with principles, laws and the Constitution,” he said.

Dar also rejected the concerns expressed by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that the government would try to change the Constitution without following the proper procedure.

“It is not the case that the amendment is tabled and there is voting on it in a haphazard, ad hoc manner; this will not happen,” he reassured.

Earlier, the PTI Senator Ali Zafar highlighted the lack of transparency regarding the proposed amendment. He also said that the opposition would oppose the amendment.

Dar said that the amendment would be introduced in the Senate and then referred to a bipartisan Senate committee for discussion, promising that the government would welcome positive suggestions to improve the draft.

According to sources, the amendment aims to set up a constitutional court, streamline the process for the appointment of the chief election commissioner, make changes in article 243 dealing with the matters of armed forces, reduce the share of provinces in the federal resources and shift control of the ministries of education and population welfare from provinces to the federal government.

Leading politician and PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said that the move will damage the provincial autonomy and “undo the good work of the 18th amendment”.

He was referring to the amendment passed in 2010 due to his efforts, which devolved powers to the federating units and considerably increased the powers of the provinces.

The government needs to pass the amendment with a two-thirds majority separately in the Senate and the National Assembly (NA). It enjoys the required number in the 336-member NA, having the support of 233 members.

But in the 96-member Senate, it has just 61 members and will need at least three opposition members to get the required two-thirds majority. It may get the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

However, PTI leader Hamid Khan said that his party will oppose the amendment and try to foil the government's effort to destroy the constitution.