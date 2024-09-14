Pak govt refrains from introducing judges' tenure extension bill in Parliament

Islamabad, Sep 14 (PTI) The Pakistan government on Saturday refrained from introducing a much anticipated constitutional amendment bill in parliament to extend the tenure of top judiciary judges.

Despite convening separate sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly, no such bill was presented, contrary to media reports that the government will introduce a bill to amend the laws governing the Supreme Court and the five high courts of the country.

Sources said a constitutional package was prepared to introduce the bill as an amendment. However, its introduction is uncertain due to the lack of a two-thirds majority in both parliamentary chambers.

A constitutional amendment requires separate passage in the National Assembly and Senate, with a two-thirds majority vote.

Sources said the government might table the amendment bill on Sunday, as consultations with allies are underway. PTI SH SCY SCY