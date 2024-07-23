Pak govt seals central office of Imran Khan's party over violation of safety standards

Islamabad, Jul 23 (PTI) Pakistani authorities have sealed the central office of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party here over violation of safety standards, it emerged on Tuesday.

Islamabad's Metropolitan Corporation took action on Monday amidst rising legal challenges faced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its founder Khan.

The authorities pasted a notice at the gate of the building located in G-8-4 area of the capital. “The building has been sealed under section 5(3) of Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations 2010,” read the notice signed by the local magistrate.

The closure of the office came at the heels of a raid at the office on Monday by Islamabad Police which led to the arrest of PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan. PTI condemned the raid and alleged that it resulted in the seizure of computers and other items from the PTI office.

Authorities allege that the digital media cell at the office had become a hub for international disinformation, collaborating with enemy agencies to carry out anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Hasan had denied the charges and slammed the authorities for labelling the party members as traitors.

Earlier on Tuesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted a two-day physical remand of Hasan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for his alleged involvement in disseminating anti-state propaganda.