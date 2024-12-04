Pak govt to implement steps to prevent terrorists from using social media

Islamabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Pakistan government on Tuesday said it will take comprehensive steps to curb the activities of banned terrorist organisations from operating on social media platforms.

During a meeting of the National Action Plan (NAP) Coordination Committee, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the government will work to block the accounts of terrorist groups. Provinces are also expected to implement a cohesive strategy to prevent the usage of illegal SIM cards.

Naqvi strongly condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, calling them "deeply regrettable and condemnable".

He said to counter terrorism, the professional capabilities of Counter Terrorism Forces (CTFs) in these regions will be enhanced through full cooperation.

The minister said efforts to strengthen law enforcement agencies such as the police and the Frontier Constabulary would be prioritised to improve security.

"To improve law and order, everyone must work together," Naqvi said, adding that the police forces across all provinces would be equipped with modern technology to enhance their operational effectiveness.

The minister also announced that the federal government would address the urgent requirements of law enforcement agencies on a priority basis. He instructed that all institutions submit their reports on necessary resources to the Ministry of Interior within seven days.

Naqvi said the National Counter-terrorism Authority (NACTA) would take a leading role in the fight against terrorism, and reforms within the authority had already begun to restore its original mandate.

During the meeting, it was decided to enhance collaboration between the NACTA and the provinces. A National Fusion Centre has also been established to facilitate more effective coordination.

The meeting also reviewed the security measures in place for Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Naqvi directed that a foolproof security plan for the protection of Chinese citizens be fully implemented. PTI SH SCY SCY