Pak govt to release 35 detained members of Jamaat-i-Islami to persuade it to end protest against rising taxes

Islamabad, Jul 28 (PTI) The Pakistan government on Sunday announced to release 35 detained members of the Jamaat-i-Islami to persuade the right-wing Islamist party to end its protest against skyrocketing electricity bills and rising taxes.

The government also formed a technical committee to look into the demands of the party, which has been staging a sit-in since Friday at the Liaquat Bagh area of the Murree Road in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on the power and tax hikes issues.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that after the first round of talks with the JI, the government was releasing 35 supporters of JI as demanded by the party.

"We have decided to release them immediately,” he said.

He said the government already agreed with the demands presented by the JI delegation as it was committed to ease the burden on the masses.

Tarar made the announcements after a meeting with the JI delegation led by its deputy chief Liaquat Baloch. The government negotiation team included Tarar, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Maqam, senior PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badr Shahbaz.

Tarar said that the JI delegation presented a list of ten demands, most of which pertain to electricity-related issues. He said a technical committee has been formed, including representatives from the Ministry of Water and Power, the Energy Secretary, the FBR, and the Ministry of Finance to see how to provide relief to masses.

Earlier, JI chief Hafiz Naeem addressing the sit-in said that no one desires to leave their homes and sit on the streets. However, they have come out for the future of the country and will stay until their demands are met.

"Agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were kept hidden, and upon investigation, it was revealed that the ruling class was involved. The budget for capacity charges on electricity surpasses the defence budget,” he said.

He reiterated that both sit-ins and negotiations will continue simultaneously, warning that lip service will not work and the protestors will not go back until their demands are met.