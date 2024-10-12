Pak govt warns of force if Imran Khan’s party stages protest during SCO summit

Islamabad, Oct 12 (PTI) The Pakistan government on Saturday warned to use force if jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party went ahead to hold a protest in Islamabad on the occasion of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) politic committee, comprising of its key members, decided to hold a protest at D-Chowk in the capital on Tuesday if the government failed to meet its demand to give the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician access to his legal team and a physician, spokesman Zulfiqar Bukhari said.

The authorities due to security concerns stopped all meetings with Khan, who has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, after the protest by the party over the last weekend.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that the government would use “full force” to stop the PTI’s planned protest on the occasion of the SCO summit.

“The call for protest on October 15 is an attack on the integrity of the country. We will not allow [anyone] to damage the honour and reputation of the country. The state will use all of its power and resources to prevent the invasion of Islamabad,” said Asif while speaking to the media in Sialkot.

The politician also called for the courts to intervene and take notice of the matter. “Do the courts not see what the PTI founder is doing with the integrity of the country? The actions of the judiciary today will determine their role in history,” he said.

Separately, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal condemned the protest call by terming it “political terrorism” which is aimed at maligning the country. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he expressed disappointment at the timing of the protest.

“Now there is no doubt that terrorism in Karachi and political terrorism protest calls are similar,” the minister said, adding that both aimed to destabilise the country.

Iqbal said the PTI was destroying the economy of the country and urged the party supporters to see the harm caused by their actions.

“The PTI is attempting to undermine the government’s economic recovery efforts. It’s crucial to acknowledge the damage caused by these actions and consider the consequences of supporting policies that hinder Pakistan’s growth and development,” he said.

The minister also stated that the country cannot afford destructive politics. “Just because the PTI’s leader is jailed, doesn’t justify chaos,” he said.

Separately, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam also strongly rejected the PTI’s protest call. “It is proof of anti-nationalism. There is no doubt that PTI’s agenda seems to be anti-Pakistan because the party has declared the protest on this important occasion,” he said.

However, the PTI was in no mood to back off and Bukhari said the party was not against any foreign visit but “this illegitimate government” was trying to create a false case of normality when “a former prime minister and leader of the largest party is illegally in prison (according to the UN) along with his wife”.

“And to top it off, he has been banned to meet his legal team, doctor or family, which is against all human rights conventions and our constitution. Issues at home need to be solved before faking business as usual. Our only demand is let a doctor or sister meet Imran khan. That’s all. It’s completely illegal and unacceptable. And the world should know it,” he said.

The 23rd SCO summit has been scheduled to be held on October 15 and 16 and several leaders, including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Iranian first vice president Reza Aref, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other leaders from member states are expected to attend.

The government has deployed more than 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates coming to Islamabad. It also deployed army troops under Article 245 of the Constitution, to bolster security measures in Islamabad from October 5 to 17.

The federal government has also announced a three-day holiday in the capital starting from October 14 to ensure the safety and protection of delegates attending the summit. The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in the Rawalpindi district from October 10 to 17. PTI SH GSP GSP