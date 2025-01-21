Pak handover slain militant’s body to Afghanistan, says ‘irrefutable evidence’ of terror activities

Islamabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Pakistan handed over the body of a slain Afghan militant to his country’s authorities, saying that it was “irrefutable evidence” of involvement of Afghan nationals in the terrorist activities across the border, it emerged on Tuesday.

The Afghan national, allegedly involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan on January 11, according to a statement by the Pakistan Army.

The slain militant was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel who was a resident of Bilorai village, in Wazekhwa district of Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

His body was handed over to Afghan Taliban officials on Monday after necessary procedural formalities.

“Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” the army said.

It added that the interim Afghan government was expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Islamabad has often accused Afghan nationals of being involved in terrorism. It also has been saying consistently that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) uses Afghan soil to launch attacks across the border.

The country has demanded the Afghanistan Taliban to take action against the TTP.

So far, the Afghan authorities have been denying the claims of Pakistan and therefore the relations between the two neighbours have plummeted. PTI SH GSP GSP