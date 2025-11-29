Pak HC bars KPK CM's arrest until Dec 9

Peshawar, Nov 29 (PTI) A Pakistani high court on Saturday barred the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi until December 9 and sought details of all cases registered against him.

The Peshawar High Court issued a short order on a petition seeking information on cases filed against Chief Minister Afridi. The order states that Afridi faces seven cases registered at various police stations in Islamabad, while two cybercrime cases are also pending against him there. Additionally, reports from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Anti-Corruption Establishment, and the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have not yet been submitted to the court.

The court directed that the chief minister should not be arrested under any case until December 9 and instructed relevant departments to submit comprehensive reports.

During the proceedings, the court asked the Advocate General on what basis it could intervene in matters involving institutions that fall under the chief minister’s administrative control. However, the Advocate General failed to provide a satisfactory response. The hearing was later adjourned until December 9.

The court also directed the Deputy Attorney General to ensure that all relevant parties submit their reports before the next hearing.

Afridi replaced Ali Amin Ganadapur as the provincial chief minister last month.