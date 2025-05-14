Pak high court upholds military court sentences for 3 convicts

Peshawar, May 14 (PTI) A Pakistani high court on Wednesday upheld sentences handed down to three individuals by a military court, dismissing their appeals challenging the convictions.

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Fazal Subhan heard the appeals. During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General Sanaullah informed the court that the convicts were affiliated with a proscribed organisation and had confessed to their crimes before a magistrate.

He further stated that the military court had fulfilled all legal requirements, including providing the convicts with the right to appeal and access to legal counsel of their choice.

The military court had sentenced one convict to life imprisonment, another to 20 years in prison, and the third to 16 years. After reviewing the case records and hearing arguments from both sides, the PHC bench declared the military court's sentences to be valid and dismissed all three appeals.

This ruling follows the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision on May 7 to restore the Pakistan Army Act in its original form, thereby allowing the trial of civilians in military courts under specific circumstances.