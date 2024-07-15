Pak human rights body “shocked” at government's move to ban Imran Khan’s party

Islamabad, Jul 15 (PTI) Pakistan’s leading human rights body on Monday expressed “shock” at the government’s decision to ban former prime minister Imran Khan’s party and warned that the measure was an "enormous blow" to democratic norms and may lead to chaos and violence.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday announced that the government would start the process to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party founded by cricketer-turned-politician Khan.

The Pakistan government said it would ban the PTI party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities and slap cases against him and two of his senior party colleagues for treason.

The PTI reacted sharply to the government's decision to ban the party, saying the move came “out of desperation” and was a “sign of panic" within the federal administration.

Khan, 71, faces over 200 cases, has been convicted in a few of them, and is currently lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Hours after the announcement, the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said in a statement: “HRCP is shocked by the government’s decision to ban the PTI. Not only is this move in flagrant violation of party members’ right to association under Article 17 of the Constitution, but it is also an enormous blow to democratic norms, especially when the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the PTI is a political party.” Moreover, such a move reeks of political desperation, given that it follows closely on the heels of the apex court’s ruling that has effectively made the PTI the single largest party in the National Assembly after making it eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities, it said.

It demanded that this unconstitutional decision be withdrawn immediately and warned that the political situation would deteriorate if the announcement was implemented.

“If pushed through, it will achieve nothing more than deeper polarisation and the strong likelihood of political chaos and violence. No government can afford to have a selective memory and conveniently forget the consequences of banning or demonising political parties lest it find itself on the receiving end of such measures.” The HRCP also reminded the government that it needs to prioritise relief for its beleaguered citizens who are caught in a continuing cost-of-living crisis and rising violence, crime and militancy, which it cannot do without the support of its allies as well as its rivals, it said. PTI SH NPK NPK NPK