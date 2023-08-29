Pak human rights lawyer handed over to police on 3-day physical remand in terror case

Islamabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Pakistani human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari was handed over to the Islamabad police on three-day physical remand on Tuesday, a day after she was arrested in a terrorism case.

The Islamabad terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to Mazari and former lawmaker Ali Wazir in a sedition case against surety bonds of Rs 30,000 each. However, hours after the ATC order, Pakistan police re-arrested Mazari outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad police in a post on X said Imaan was arrested in a terrorism case registered at the Bara Kahu police station.

On Tuesday, the additional district and sessions judge, Abual Hasnat, approved Mazari's physical remand on prosecutor Raja Naveed's request, after which the police took her into custody and left the judicial complex premises, the Geo News reported.

Imaan, the daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, and Wazir were arrested on August 20 by Islamabad police, two days after they participated in a protest rally organised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), a group of ethnic Pashtun who is highly critical of the Pakistan Army, and also criticised the military.

Imaan addressed in Islamabad a rally of the PTM, a group of ethnic Pushtu-speaking activists highly critical of the Pakistan Army, and criticised the powerful military establishment.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed against Imaan and Wazir, the two were arrested for staging a sit-in, resistance and interference in state affairs.

The authorities wanted both of them as part of an ongoing investigation. It alleged that the two were involved in unlawful gathering, resistance and "interference in state affairs".

On August 21, the ATC sent Imaan and Wazir to a three-day police remand in the sedition case.

On August 24, the court rejected the prosecution’s request to extend Imaan and Wazir’s physical remand in the case and sent the two to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The FIR stated that 700 to 800 people participated in the sit-in and several were armed with sticks and some even with weapons as they attempted to defy the authorities and march on the capital, according to a report in The Express Tribune newspaper.

The report claimed the main highway, GT Road, was blocked by the protestors who proceeded to hold a rally in the middle of the road.

It said that when the security personnel tried to stop the participants, they attacked a government vehicle, engaged in altercations with the authorities and even managed to forcefully take an anti-riot kit away from an officer.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned Imaan's arrest and demanded her immediate and unconditional release. It termed the Islamabad Police's act as "unacceptable".

Imaan is known as a passionate advocate of rights and independent-minded and had a public spat with her mother when she was minister after criticising her Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Pakistani authorities in recent months have cracked down against dissent. Former prime minister Imran Khan is also serving a three-year jail term after he was sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month. PTI SCY AKJ SCY SCY