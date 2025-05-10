Pak, India agree to immediate ceasefire; US claims it mediated the truce

Washington: India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, claiming that it was a result of US-mediated talks.

The US-brokered ceasefire came hours after the militaries of India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

"Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik," he said.

Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 10, 2025

He said he was "pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site".

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he added.

In New Delhi, government sources said stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries.

Pakistan DGMO initiated call this afternoon, after which discussions took place and understanding reached, they said.

In Islamabad, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the ceasefire with immediate effect.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!" Dar said in a post on X.

"We have agreed on a ceasefire from 4:30 pm (Pakistan Time) today,” he told Geo News.

Giving the details, he said that due to hectic diplomacy which had been going throughout the day, the military channel of the hotline between the two countries was activated and officials got in contact and “this thing happened”.