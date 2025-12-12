Pak, Iraq agree to deepen security, counterterrorism cooperation

Islamabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Pakistan and Iraq on Friday agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields including security, counterterrorism, and enhanced pilgrim facilitation, state media reported on Friday.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi and his Iraqi counterpart General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari in Brussels.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the two leaders discussed measures to enhance bilateral relations and improve facilities for Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq.

The two ministers held a detailed exchange of views on strengthening cooperation between the interior ministries of both countries on a sustainable and effective basis.

“Both ministers also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in security matters, counterterrorism, prevention of human trafficking, and the exchange of information through a joint mechanism,” according to the report.

They also agreed to deepen coordination to ensure smooth arrangements for pilgrims as well as progress in broader security matters.

The Iraqi interior minister highly appreciated Pakistan’s recent steps to formally organise and regulate pilgrim groups, calling the efforts “commendable”, and assured that all pilgrims included in the list provided by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior would be allowed entry into Iraq.

Naqvi emphasised that pilgrims travelling to Iraq would not be permitted to overstay beyond the specified period, adding that relevant institutions of both countries would remain in close contact to ensure compliance and smooth coordination.

He expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and people for their continued cooperation and traditional hospitality towards Pakistani pilgrims.

Iraqi Interior Minister General Al-Shammari announced that he would soon visit Pakistan to finalise a joint plan aimed at enhancing pilgrim facilitation, security cooperation, and bilateral ties. PTI SH GRS GRS GRS