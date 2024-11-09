Pak man fined PKR 1 million for sending indecent messages to female colleague

Karachi, Nov 9 (PTI) A man in Sindh province of Pakistan has been fined PKR one million after being found guilty of sending indecent messages to a female colleague on Whatsapp.

Hasan Ali Leghari was fined by the Federal Ombudsman's office here for sending inappropriate messages to his colleague Syeda Gulbadan Shahid despite warnings.

She had lodged a complaint with the Federal Ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women under the Workplace Act under new cybercrime laws.

Leghari had initially denied the accusations but was found culpable under the law.

Later his appeal to the president’s office to overturn the verdict was rejected.

In recent months, the government has stepped up enforcement of laws to provide protection to women against harassment on social media platforms.