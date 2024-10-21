Pak man kills mother, 3 other female family members over 'liberal' lifestyle

Karachi, Oct 21 (PTI) A Pakistani man slaughtered four female members of his family, including his mother and sister, for their "liberal" lifestyle and using social media, police said here on Monday.

Bilal Ahmed was arrested on Saturday and produced before a court on Monday which remanded him to police custody.

During the hearing, Ahmed told the court that he slit the throats of his mother, sister, niece, and sister-in-law because their “liberal” lifestyle had damaged his marriage and also they used to always nag him.

“It is an open and shut case of Bilal being mentally unstable and ultra-conservative,” investigating police officer Shaukat Awan said.

The bodies of the four women were found in their apartment in Karachi’s old Soldier Bazar area on Saturday with their throats slit.

“During the investigation, it came to light that Bilal used to have daily fights with the women and he used to blame them and their 'liberal' lifestyle for his wife leaving him as she was a religious person," Awan said.

He said Bilal was upset at the four women for using social media. He was also upset with his sister and niece for posting pictures and videos of themselves on social media accounts.

Bilal told police that he initially wanted to "teach his sister a lesson" but later realised that he couldn’t leave any eye-witnesses so he slaughtered all the four women. PTI CORR SCY SCY