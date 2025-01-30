Pak man says he killed daughter as she posted videos on TikTok despite his warning

Karachi, Jan 30 (PTI) The man, accused of killing his 15-year-old daughter who was born and raised in the US, on Thursday claimed before a lower court that he killed her as despite his warnings, she had posted videos on TikTok.

The girl, who was a US national, had come on January 15 to her hometown Quetta in the Balochistan province with her family and was allegedly shot dead by her father and uncle on Tuesday. The judge granted the police 10 days remand of the two accused.

Senior police official Abad Baloch said the girl's younger brother was also being questioned to find out what had happened as initially the father and uncle had claimed the girl was shot outside their home in an aerial firing incident.

“We are investigating the matter to find out if the girl was brought to Pakistan by her father for the sole purpose of killing her because of the tougher laws in the United States,” Baloch said. The family had moved to the US 28 years ago.

This is not the first incident of a Pakistani girl born and raised abroad falling victim to an "honour killing" by her close relatives while visiting the country or even abroad.

Honour killings especially of women are frequent in many parts of Pakistan even in a cosmopolitan city like Karachi where last October a man killed his mother, sister, sister-in-law and niece because they refused to stop making TikTok videos.

He slit their throats in their Lea Market apartment and was later arrested by the police after initially he claimed he was not in the house when the killings took place.

In another chilling case, a man strangled his wife to death in front of his father and mother as his friend made a video of the entire episode which was later leaked on social media and led to the man and his family’s arrest in Punjab.

The honour killings are carried out under the perceived societal beliefs about family dignity and shame and even couples marrying without consent have fallen victim to it.

In 2024, at least 346 women and 185 men lost their lives to honour killings in Pakistan while in 2023 the figures were 314 and 176 respectively. PTI CORR GSP GSP