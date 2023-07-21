Pak military court should not begin trial of civilians involved in May 9 violence without informing Supreme Court: Top judge

Islamabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Pakistan’s top judge on Friday directed that the military court should not begin a trial of those involved in the unprecedented anti-government violence on May 9 without informing the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial gave this direction during the hearing of multiple petitions challenging the military trial of civilians, mostly supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan.

A six-member bench, including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik, is hearing the petitions.

The case is about the military trial of more than 100 suspects involved in attacks on military installations during a protest by supporters of Khan when he was arrested in an alleged corruption case on May 9.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of 70-year-old Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. His party workers vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

In May, the federal cabinet approved that those involved in the attacks on military installations on May 9, the "Black Day", following the arrest of former prime minister Khan, would be tried under the stringent Army Act.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial countered an argument by advocate Latif Khosa, the counsel for petitioner Aitzaz Ahsan, who equated the existing situation in the country with the reign of former military dictator General Ziaul Haq.

“You can’t compare the present era with the era of Ziaul Haq. This is not Ziaul Haq’s era, nor is martial law imposed in the country. Even if a martial law-like situation arises, we will intervene,” Bandial said.

Chief Justice Badial then directed that the Supreme Court should be informed before military trials of civilians begin. “The trial of the accused in military courts should not begin without informing the SC,” he said.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that a lot of people were involved in the events of May 9, but after exercising caution, only 102 people were pinpointed for court martial.

The government has already stated that the trial of those involved in the attack on the military facilities would be held under military laws, but it has come under criticism by human rights bodies.

The controversy landed in the Supreme Court after the petitions were filed against it by eminent people like former chief justice of the apex court Jawwad S. Khawaja, prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, a leading civil society representative Karamat Ali and former premier Imran Khan. PTI SH AMS AKJ AMS