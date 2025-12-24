Pak military says it will not tolerate political or malicious interests undermining security

Islamabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Pakistan's top military brass on Wednesday warned that it will not tolerate any malicious interest, political or otherwise, aimed at undermining national unity, security and stability.

The warning was issued during the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment, with particular emphasis on evolving threats and operational preparedness, the army said in a statement.

The participants "resolved that no malicious interest, political or otherwise, aimed at undermining national unity, security and stability would be tolerated, nor would anyone be allowed to create divisions between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan,” it said.

Earlier this month, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, accused jailed former premier Imran Khan of orchestrating a well-planned onslaught against the armed forces through the media, describing him as a "narcissistic" and "mentally sick” person.

Chaudhary had warned Khan that such acts would no longer be tolerated.

During Wednesday's conference, the participants categorically rejected the nexus between terrorism, crime, and vested political interests.

They also reaffirmed that “all terrorists under the tutelage of Indian sponsors, along with their facilitators and abettors, would be dealt with decisively and without exception,” the statement said.

The COAS & CDF directed Commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, training, physical fitness, technological innovations and battlefield adaptability.

He expressed full confidence in Pakistan Army’s capability to effectively counter the complete spectrum of threats, ranging from conventional and sub-conventional to hybrid and asymmetric challenges, while steadfastly safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The participants also underscored Pakistan’s "steadfast commitment to the legitimate struggle" of the Kashmiri people.

They called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, and a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood. PTI SH ZH ZH