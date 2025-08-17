Pak Minister repeats claim without evidence on downing Indian jets

Lahore, Aug 17 (PTI) A Pakistani minister on Sunday repeated Islamabad's earlier claim without providing details of downing six Indian jets during the four-day military conflict between the two sides in May.

India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, speaking in Singapore on May 31, had flatly rejected as "absolutely incorrect" Pakistan's claim of bringing down six Indian jets.

In his remarks at a seminar, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Islamabad chose not to make any formal announcement on it until "concrete evidence" is collected.

In his comments, Gen Chauhan had said that India suffered losses of aircraft but did not specify the number.

India's Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh earlier this month said that India shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft.

"Although the radar data had confirmed the downing of the Indian aircraft, Pakistan chose not to make any announcement until concrete evidence is in hand. We have video footage of all six Indian planes which were shot down,” Naqvi said.

However, he did not clarify when Pakistan plans to bring forth the evidence publicly.

The minister further said during this conflict Pakistan had full knowledge of the enemy’s planning like what aircraft they would use. “Whatever strategy India devised, we learned about it in time,” he boasted.

He also claimed that none of Pakistan's critical assets were damaged during India's missile attack on its seven airbases.