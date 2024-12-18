Pak Navy commissions Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama

Islamabad, Dec 18 (PTI) The Pakistan Navy announced on Wednesday that it commissioned its Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) PNS Yamama built in collaboration with Romania.

The commissioning was performed at Constanta Port in Romania, where Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was the Chief Guest. According to a statement by the Pakistan Navy, he handed over the traditional Command Scroll to the Commanding Officer of PNS Yamama.

The Deputy Fleet Commander of the Romanian Navy Rear Admiral Marian Ciobotaru and Pakistan's Ambassador to Romania Arshad Jaan Pathan were also present on the occasion.

“It is a versatile and highly agile platform of medium size and tonnage. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship, and anti-air warfare capabilities,” according to the statement.

“Additionally, it is capable of embarking a multirole helicopter and can operate independently or as part of a task force for extended durations to execute a variety of missions, thereby safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime interests,” it said.

While addressing the ceremony, Vice Admiral Abbasi highlighted the additional capabilities that PNS Yamama brings to the Pakistan Navy’s sphere of operations, adding that “these platforms are designed to enhance the full spectrum of Navy’s maritime operations”.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries from Pakistan, Romania, and the Netherlands, including members of the Pakistani community.

PNS Yamama is the final vessel of OPV Batch II constructed at Damen Shipyards, Galati, Romania. Earlier this year, the Pakistan Navy inducted the first ship of OPV Batch II into its fleet on September 6. PTI SH GRS GRS